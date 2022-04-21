QLC Chain Price Hits $0.0169 on Top Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $186,145.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.49 or 0.07380658 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,565.95 or 1.00164316 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00035572 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.