Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Quanta Services by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 184,705 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Quanta Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Quanta Services by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 163,960 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $137.84 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.26.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

