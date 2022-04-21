Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $25.56 million and $54,924.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000811 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.19 or 0.07439212 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00270620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.89 or 0.00799668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00088316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.79 or 0.00644756 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.65 or 0.00378578 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,177,546 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

