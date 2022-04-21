Quark (QRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $26,602.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,284,551 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

