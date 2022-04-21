Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.58.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $5.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.64. 2,241,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,274. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

