Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Trading Up 3.2% Following Strong Earnings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $143.56 and last traded at $142.88. Approximately 39,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,276,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.45.
The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 16.97%.
In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,261,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.00.
About Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
