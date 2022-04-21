Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives $12.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.88. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. Analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 334.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 315,879 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 115.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,028,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 551,349 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.6% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after purchasing an additional 741,746 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

