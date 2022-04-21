Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 20,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 796,628 shares.The stock last traded at $13.58 and had previously closed at $13.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RADI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.79 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 62.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 343.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 178.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 56,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 33.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

