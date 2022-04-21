Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Trading Up 21.6%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was up 21.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 8,430 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 1,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0763 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th.

Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

