Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.36

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 11554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACK. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ranpak by 100.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

