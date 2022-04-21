Raymond James Increases Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Price Target to C$24.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of OTC:TRFPF opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.