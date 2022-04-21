Raymond James Lowers e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $33.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

NYSE ELF opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 2.01.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,706 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.