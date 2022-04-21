Raymond James Weighs in on Endeavour Mining plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDV. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,850.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, April 4th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$44.25 to C$45.25 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2,060.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$707.11.

EDV opened at C$33.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.56. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$25.50 and a 12 month high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$899.35 million.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at C$2,117,951.73.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.57%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

