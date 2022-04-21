RE Advisers Corp Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $257.28. 46,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,163. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.36. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $259.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

