Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,268,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,818.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $11,495.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $11,302.50.

On Monday, April 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,220.00.

On Friday, April 8th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 30th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.

On Monday, March 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $11,605.00.

On Friday, March 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $12,182.50.

On Friday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $11,660.00.

On Friday, March 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $11,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00.

RDI stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.15.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Reading International by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reading International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Reading International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

