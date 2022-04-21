RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Up 8.3%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 95,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,406,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REAL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.46.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $264,253.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,950 shares of company stock valued at $766,862. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 105.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

