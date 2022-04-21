Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.28

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.28 and traded as low as $15.55. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 6,399,068 shares traded.

RBGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($98.88) to GBX 7,800 ($101.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,482.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

