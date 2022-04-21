RED Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (RED)

RED (RED) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, RED has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $581,540.70 and approximately $36,915.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.32 or 0.00269420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001262 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001559 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

