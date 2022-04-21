Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDBX. BTIG Research cut Redbox Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 9.57.

RDBX opened at 2.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.19. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDBX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

