Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDBX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redbox Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 9.57.
RDBX opened at 2.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 2.19. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22.
Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.