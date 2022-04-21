Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Brokerages expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) to report $3.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.82 billion and the highest is $4.02 billion. Reinsurance Group of America reported sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year sales of $16.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.78 billion to $16.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGA. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,881. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.92. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

