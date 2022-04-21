ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.84

Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.84 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.48). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 193,926 shares.
The company has a market cap of £21.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.
