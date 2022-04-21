ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.84

Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.84 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.48). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 193,926 shares.

The company has a market cap of £21.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

ReNeuron Group Company Profile (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in the partnering stage in china and outside china for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.