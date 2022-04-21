Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after buying an additional 173,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 463.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 63,904 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

