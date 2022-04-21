Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $30.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.25 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year sales of $104.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $105.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.96 million, with estimates ranging from $119.23 million to $122.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.20. 1,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

In other Reservoir Media news, CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi purchased 10,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $79,353.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Cook purchased 6,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $47,167.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

