Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVHU) Trading Up 0.6%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 34,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 42,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 1,408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

