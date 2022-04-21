Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.840-$1.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.84-$1.88 EPS.

NYSE REXR opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 104.83, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

