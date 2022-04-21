Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) PT Raised to $103.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

REXR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of REXR opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.83, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 142.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 145,865 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 42,705 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

