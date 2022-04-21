Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading Up 4.3%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) was up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 1,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REPX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.31%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $860,823.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,726.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,606,752.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,786 shares in the company, valued at $113,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

