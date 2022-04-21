Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

Rise (RISE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $481,237.76 and approximately $16.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00036904 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 196,593,008 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

