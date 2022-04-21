RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $113.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.10. RLI has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

