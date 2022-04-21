RLI (NYSE:RLI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $118.42 and last traded at $118.42, with a volume of 1098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.68.

The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RLI by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in RLI by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.45.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

