Robert W. Baird Lowers Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $158.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

Shares of HRI traded down $8.10 on Thursday, reaching $147.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.08 and a 200 day moving average of $165.17. Herc has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $203.14.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Herc by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Herc by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Herc by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

