Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives $416.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $416.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $422.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $392.33 on Monday. Roche has a one year low of $314.00 and a one year high of $430.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.03.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

