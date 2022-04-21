Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Rockwell Automation worth $52,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.06.

ROK stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.63. 8,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,125. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.65 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.