Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

RPRX stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,799 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,739,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

