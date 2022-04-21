RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives €60.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.46 ($65.01).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTL shares. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on RTL Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.74 ($65.31) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($64.34) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($81.74).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.