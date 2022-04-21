Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.58

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.58 and last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 385850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark raised shares of Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubellite Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$259.93 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

