Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Raised to “Top Pick” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.75. Cormark also issued estimates for Rubellite Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RBY. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Rubellite Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rubellite Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

TSE:RBY opened at C$4.75 on Monday. Rubellite Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.78. The company has a market cap of C$259.93 million and a PE ratio of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

