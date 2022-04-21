Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $93.35

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.35, but opened at $98.42. Ryanair shares last traded at $97.41, with a volume of 3,835 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($22.58) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.29.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 172,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,595,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $4,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

