Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Up to $10.72

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $11.19. Sabre shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 160,951 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. Sabre’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

