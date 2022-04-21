SAFE DEAL Hits Market Cap of $2.29 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.29 million and $84,431.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.12 or 0.07379735 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,456.98 or 1.00009608 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00036211 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,942,175 coins and its circulating supply is 1,443,945 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

