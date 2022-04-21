Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €140.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.19% from the company’s previous close.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €127.45 ($137.05).

Shares of Safran stock traded down €1.08 ($1.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €102.80 ($110.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a one year high of €92.36 ($99.31). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €106.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €108.90.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

