Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will report $4.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.12 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 181%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $28.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $129.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $126.27 million, with estimates ranging from $8.32 million to $289.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAGE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.07. 2,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,525. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

