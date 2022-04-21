Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America cut Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.38.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $212.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.42. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.