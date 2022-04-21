SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.41

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.41 and last traded at $64.29, with a volume of 134707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,106,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

