SALT (SALT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $36,831.00

SALT (SALT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 1% against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and $36,831.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

