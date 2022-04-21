Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Up 8%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 25,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,587,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

