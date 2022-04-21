Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.75

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.
Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It offers digital TVs, monitors, air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, communication systems, and computers; semiconductor products, such as memory, foundry, and system LSI; and display products comprising LCD and OLED panels, as well as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsung Electronics (SSNLF)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.