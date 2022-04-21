San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 8,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 736,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0829 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 438,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 32,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 64.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.