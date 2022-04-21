Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAND. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of SAND opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,835,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 1,264,793 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 4,023.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 387,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 377,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.